*a new 8-episode Netflix series is coming soon. They have shared a picture of their season planning board that let us know the toylines that will star each episode: Star Wars, G.I Joe, Barbie, He-Man, Star Trek, Hello Kitty, Lego and Transformers, of course. No words on the release date yet, but you can click on the title bar to check out the images and share your thoughts on the 2005 boards    
