Today, 06:55 PM   #1
GotBot
Wei Jiang M01 - KO Evasion Mode, over-sized, MP styled Optimus
I am not a Transformers Masterpiece collector, but this knock-off, MP-styled, over-sized Age of Extinction Evasion Mode Optimus Prime is a thing of beauty...and to think, I was planning for disappointment!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGIWmSXB80k
Today, 07:04 PM   #2
optimusb39
Re: Wei Jiang M01 - KO Evasion Mode, over-sized, MP styled Optimus
agreed! its amazing, and the extra engineering is a nice touch.
Today, 08:12 PM   #3
Pascal
Re: Wei Jiang M01 - KO Evasion Mode, over-sized, MP styled Optimus
To me, it feels and looks more MP-ish than MP-10 itself. I still can't get over the fact that it turns from G1 truck to Movie Optimus.
