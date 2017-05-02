|
Toys R Us Singapore Listings For Last Knight Mission To Cybertron
The worldwide release of movie toys continues, as TFW2005 member Nevermore found Singapore Toys R Us listings for several Last Knight Mission To Cybertron
items: Legion Class 2-Packs Infernocus Premiere Edition Deluxe Assorted Deluxe Optimus Prime 2-Pack Cybertron
This is great news for our fellow collectors in Singapore. Check out the listings, then share your thoughts on the 2005 boards!
