Netflix?s War For Cybertron: Siege Ultra Magnus Images
Thanks to friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom*we can share for you our first images of the mysterious*Netflix’s War For Cybertron: Siege Ultra Magnus*for your viewing pleasure. Check out all the mirrored images of this redeco and the extra content of this box after the jump and then join to the discussion on the 2005 Boards!
