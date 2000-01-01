Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:48 PM   #1
Undrave
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: Quebec City
Posts: 3,031
Royal Canadian Mint Transformers coins
The Royal Mint just recently put up two pages on their website for Transformers themed coins

Feels like it should be news out here? Was this reported before?

https://www.mint.ca/store/coins/3d-l...19-prod3570084

https://www.mint.ca/store/coins/pure...19-prod3570093
Old Today, 03:05 PM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,820
Re: Royal Canadian Mint Transformers coins
pretty cool but seems a little rich for what you get
Old Today, 03:08 PM   #3
Undrave
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: Quebec City
Posts: 3,031
Re: Royal Canadian Mint Transformers coins
Quote:
Originally Posted by predahank View Post
pretty cool but seems a little rich for what you get
Thats fairly standard for those fancy coins from what I gather.
