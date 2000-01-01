Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Royal Canadian Mint Transformers coins
Today, 02:48 PM
Undrave
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: Quebec City
Posts: 3,031
Royal Canadian Mint Transformers coins
The Royal Mint just recently put up two pages on their website for Transformers themed coins
Feels like it should be news out here? Was this reported before?
https://www.mint.ca/store/coins/3d-l...19-prod3570084
https://www.mint.ca/store/coins/pure...19-prod3570093
Undrave
Today, 03:05 PM
predahank
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,820
Re: Royal Canadian Mint Transformers coins
pretty cool but seems a little rich for what you get
predahank
Today, 03:08 PM
Undrave
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: Quebec City
Posts: 3,031
Re: Royal Canadian Mint Transformers coins
Originally Posted by
predahank
pretty cool but seems a little rich for what you get
Thats fairly standard for those fancy coins from what I gather.
Undrave
