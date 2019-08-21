Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,292

Transformers Earth Wars Event ? Rampage!



The time is here, Earth Wars players! This weekend, Defensor and Abominus join the game in the Rampage! event and players will have the opportunity to stock up on combiner spark and even win a 4-star Protectobot or Terrorcon! Check out the details after the jump to see the full prize rundown and some pics of Defensor and Abominus’s in-game models and their abilities! Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong! Win a*4-Star*Protectobot*or*Terrorcon*Crystal in this weekends event! Rampage! Take part in this weekend’s event to win: – A*4-Star*Protectobot*or*Terrorcon*Crystal – Up to*40,000 Combiner Spark – Up to*2,500 Premium Shards – Up to*1,000 3-Star Shards



