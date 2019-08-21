Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Earth Wars Event ? Rampage!


The time is here, Earth Wars players! This weekend, Defensor and Abominus join the game in the Rampage! event and players will have the opportunity to stock up on combiner spark and even win a 4-star Protectobot or Terrorcon! Check out the details after the jump to see the full prize rundown and some pics of Defensor and Abominus’s in-game models and their abilities! Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong! Win a*4-Star*Protectobot*or*Terrorcon*Crystal in this weekends event! Rampage! Take part in this weekend’s event to win: – A*4-Star*Protectobot*or*Terrorcon*Crystal – Up to*40,000 Combiner Spark – Up to*2,500 Premium Shards – Up to*1,000 3-Star Shards &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earth Wars Event – Rampage! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
