Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page threezero DLX Transformers The Last Knight Optimus Prime Full Details
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:55 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,870
threezero DLX Transformers The Last Knight Optimus Prime Full Details


threezero have shared full pics and details for their next DLX Transformers offering – Optimus Prime from The Last Knight.* He’ll come packed with sword, shield, arm blade, alternate face mask, multiple hands and pieces to connect things in different ways.* Retail is about $239 USD, and it’s due to ship in Q4 2022.** You can check out full product descriptions after the break, or you can hit the threezero store, or our sponsors below to reserve your copy! Sponsor Links -&#62; TFSource, Entertainment Earth, <a href="https://www.bigbadtoystore.com/Search?SearchText=dlx" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Big Bad Toy &#187; Continue Reading.

The post threezero DLX Transformers The Last Knight Optimus Prime Full Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Ratchet #13 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Megatron #12 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Megatron #2 Series 1 Transformers Figurines & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
StarScream #9 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Card New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #6 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #11 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Megatron Tromsformer Toy 1999 - Beast Wars - Transmetals 2
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:45 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.