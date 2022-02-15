threezero have shared full pics and details for their next DLX Transformers offering – Optimus Prime from The Last Knight.* He’ll come packed with sword, shield, arm blade, alternate face mask, multiple hands and pieces to connect things in different ways.* Retail is about $239 USD, and it’s due to ship in Q4 2022.** You can check out full product descriptions after the break, or you can hit the threezero store
