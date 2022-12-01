Today, 10:29 PM #1 Zeusguy Generation 2 Join Date: Jun 2009 Location: New Brunswick Posts: 105 Zeusguy's Cleaning out the Storage Bins Sale.











Studio Series



Scrapmetal 60$ (has box, no instructions)

Hightower 50$

Longhaul 70$

Dropkick 40$

Megatron ROTF 50$



Movieverse



Battle Blades Bumblebee 25$

DOTM Topspin 15$

ROTF Brawn 25$

Last Knight Hound 35$

Last Knight Squeeks (missing one part) 15$

Wheelie (Legends Class) 20$



Combiner Wars ? 140 for the lot



Air Raid 40$

Skydive 40$

Alpha Bravo (has a few scrapes on his forehead, see closeups) 30$

Firefly 40$



Siege Mini Cars 5 each



Classics/Universe



Ironhide 12$

Ratchet 20$

Hound 20$

Arcee (Thrilling 30) 25$

Mirage 15$

Selling off a pile of bots. The studio series boxes are in decent shape, there's some wear around the edges but otherwise look pretty good, and have the plastic inserts and cardboard backgrounds. If you don't need the boxes the figures can be shipped loose if that is your preference, not sure if it'd make much difference to shipping costs or not, but I can find out. Shoot me your postal code and your want list and I'll figure out the shipping. If you have any other questions feel free to ask and I'll get back to you as soon as I can. Paypal and EMT accepted. I ship Monday through Friday.

