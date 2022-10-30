Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus To Be Released As a Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive In Jap


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have confirmed that the Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus will be released as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive item for the Japanese market. As expected, Japanese fans will also join Deathsaurus crowdfunding and we are sure they will be an important addition to the number of backers. The tweet confirms that it will be offered via Takara Tomy Mall and pre-orders will go live soon. Takara Tomy did the same with HasLab Victory Saber for their market. Deathsaurus has already reached 5000 backers in the US in just 2 days and you can still support the crowdfunding via HasLab.

The post Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus To Be Released As a Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



