The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have confirmed that the*Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus*will be released as a*Takara Tomy Mall exclusive item for the Japanese market. As expected, Japanese fans will also join Deathsaurus crowdfunding and we are sure they*will be an important addition to the number of backers. The tweet confirms that it will be offered via Takara Tomy Mall and pre-orders will go live soon. Takara Tomy did the same with HasLab Victory Saber
*for their market. Deathsaurus has already reached 5000 backers in the US in just 2 days and you can still support the crowdfunding <a href="https://hasbropulse.com/products/transformers-generations-haslab-deathsaurus">via HasLab » Continue Reading.
