Our team at Toy Fair 2017 have sent us some images of the new licensed offerings from Herocross. They are making a pair of Transformers releases, both of which are being advertised as a Fall 2017 release. Those figures are a Bumblebee in his Age of Extinction design, and an Optimus Prime in his Age of Extinction Evasion Mode design. Each one is priced at $89.99. Keep it TFW for more news and images from Toy Fair 2017.
