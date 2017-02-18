Toy Fair 2017 Trailer for Transformers: Forged To Fight mobile game is now online. The trailer showcases a new roster of characters and backgrounds as well as the game mechanics. “When Kabam said they were pulling characters from almost every generation of Transformers, they were not kidding. In the shot above weve got classic Soundwave, mewcoer Windblade, whichever version of Optimus Prime that is, Rhinox from Beast Wars (showing off the liberty being taken with scale) and bad old Bludgeon.” Kabam Studio’s Transformers: Forged To Fight will be available this spring on Apple iOS and Google’s Android operating systems.
