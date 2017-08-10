|
More The Last Knight Concept Art: Unicron, Megatron, Mohawk, WWI Tank Bots
Another great set of*concept art images of The Last Knight*has surfaced on several sources. This time we have some arot fo Unicron, Megatron, Mohawk, And WWI Tank Bots. Thanks to all members of our forums for the heads up. You can find the pictures on the next threads: – Concept Art For Scenes that didn’t got into the movie by James Paick*
: Unicron’s horn on Earth and an awesome scene with Megatron in jet mode over France. – Mohawk Concept Art By*Wesley Burt:
*A great look of the small and irreverent Decepticon. – <a href="http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/josh-nizzi-s-transformers-the-last-knight-concept-art.1117168/">WWI Tank Robots By Josh » Continue Reading.
