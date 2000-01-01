Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Bruti-Cron Figure
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 01:38 PM
#
1
Mega Truck
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 48
Bruti-Cron Figure
Hey guys,
Found a use for all the Value Village Unicrons and cheap Combiner Wars toys. Make sure to tell your buddies ! Leave a comment, Hope it gives you all a laugh
Attached Thumbnails
Last edited by Mega Truck; Today at
02:04 PM
.
Mega Truck
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Mega Truck
Find More Posts by Mega Truck
Today, 01:58 PM
#
2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,599
Re: Bruti-Cron Figure
That is great !!!!! Good Job !!!!!
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Tonestar
Find More Posts by Tonestar
Today, 02:06 PM
#
3
Mega Truck
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 48
Re: Bruti-Cron Figure
Thanks dude ! I thought I'd have a little fun with a dremel tool and some crazy glue
Mega Truck
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Mega Truck
Find More Posts by Mega Truck
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Lot Vintage Autobot Clones optimus prime Fastlane 1980s Toys
Transformers, Energon Omega Supreme
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Ultra Magnus MP-22 Authentic
Transformers G1 Sludge Dinobot - no weapons
Hasbro Transformers Generations Metroplex 100% complete mint condition in box
Transformers Mastermind Creations Calidus Asterisk Edition TF Con 2017 Exclusive
Transformers Titans Return Titan Class Fortress Maximus Cerebros Spike
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
02:36 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.