Old Today, 01:38 PM   #1
Mega Truck
Generation 1
Mega Truck's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 48
Bruti-Cron Figure
Hey guys,
Found a use for all the Value Village Unicrons and cheap Combiner Wars toys. Make sure to tell your buddies ! Leave a comment, Hope it gives you all a laugh
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Bruticus.jpg Views: 10 Size: 88.4 KB ID: 37345   Click image for larger version Name: Brutic 2.jpg Views: 7 Size: 83.8 KB ID: 37346  
Last edited by Mega Truck; Today at 02:04 PM.
Mega Truck is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:58 PM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,599
Re: Bruti-Cron Figure
That is great !!!!! Good Job !!!!!
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:06 PM   #3
Mega Truck
Generation 1
Mega Truck's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 48
Re: Bruti-Cron Figure
Thanks dude ! I thought I'd have a little fun with a dremel tool and some crazy glue
Mega Truck is online now   Reply With Quote
