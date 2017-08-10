|
Titans Returns Siege On Cybertron Pack And Trypticon Released At ToysRus In Canada
Cybertron.Ca
Titans Returns Siege On Cybertron Pack And Trypticon Were Released At ToysRus In Canada. The Siege On Cybertron set was spotted at Toys R Us in Oakville, Ontario as reportted in Cybertron.Ca forums
The set retails for $149.95 (117 US Dollars aproximately) plus tax. Trypticon
was also found in the same store and it has got a price tag of $230 (180 US Dollars aproximately). Happy hunting for all Canadian fans. Keep reporting your sightings around the world at the 2005 Boards!  
