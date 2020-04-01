Today, 12:22 AM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,576 XM Studios: Transformers Premium Collectibles Grimlock, Dauost Concept Artwork





Frederic Daoust updates our coverage of the XM Studios Transformers Premium Collectibles Grimlock set by sharing images of the companion statue in dinosaur mode from the 3D character and concept art design process. This is the Dyno Version that comes as smaller scale with the Grimlock Robot. I was responsible for the design and modeling of this little guy.





