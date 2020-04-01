Frederic Daoust updates our coverage of the XM Studios Transformers Premium Collectibles Grimlock set by sharing images of the companion statue in dinosaur mode from the 3D character and concept art design process. This
is the Dyno Version that comes as smaller scale with the Grimlock Robot. I was responsible for the design and modeling of this little guy. Check out the entire gallery here
, look for expected pre-orders soon at the site sponsor of your choice, then let us know on the 2005 boards if this Dinobot Leader is destined for your collection! Sponsor Links:
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca