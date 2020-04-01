Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page XM Studios: Transformers Premium Collectibles Grimlock, Dauost Concept Artwork
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:22 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,576
XM Studios: Transformers Premium Collectibles Grimlock, Dauost Concept Artwork



Frederic Daoust updates our coverage of the XM Studios Transformers Premium Collectibles Grimlock set by sharing images of the companion statue in dinosaur mode from the 3D character and concept art design process. This is the Dyno Version that comes as smaller scale with the Grimlock Robot. I was responsible for the design and modeling of this little guy. Check out the entire gallery here, look for expected pre-orders soon at the site sponsor of your choice, then let us know on the 2005 boards if this Dinobot Leader is destined for your collection! Sponsor Links:
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers g1 G2 21x figures lot vintage omnibots Grimlock Blaster cassettes
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Superion complete & Fan Project TF-Crossfire Add On complete
Transformers
Transformers g1 Dinobot Swoop 95% complete vintage figure 1985
Transformers
Transformers g1 Autobot Prowl 100% complete vintage figure 1984 Canadian
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-02 Soundwave Deception ToysRUs CIB +GIFT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:59 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.