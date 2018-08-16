|
Studio Series SS-20 Bumblebee Vol 2 Retro Pop Highway In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Blacklai’s Toybase Blog
*we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Studio Series SS-20 Bumblebee Vol 2 Retro Pop Highway. This pack includes a gold-painted Studio Series SS-01 VW Beetle Bumblebee and the former Japanese exclusive G1 Dinocassettes Zaur (original G1 colors)*and Uriad (repaint of Dairu). This pack complements the San Diego Comic-Con 2018 Exclusive*Studio Series SS-19 Bumblebee Vol 1 Retro Rock Garage
pack which included a golden SS-01 Camaro Bumblebee and G1 Dinocassettes Uruaz (repaint of Zaur) and Dairu (original G1 colors). G1 collectors finally can grab the elusive*Zaur and Dairu in their original G1 colors, » Continue Reading.
