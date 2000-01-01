Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Amazon.ca\.com Shipping & Discussions
Today, 05:50 PM
Northern Maximus
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Northern Ontario, Canada
Posts: 136
Amazon.ca\.com Shipping & Discussions
Amazon.ca\.com Shipping Discussions
As the title implies, this thread is for Amazon.ca and Amazon.com Shipping & Discussions.
Please leave the sighting thread for SIGHTINGS. This thread can be for the people who wish to ask about or broadcast their shipping status on the daily.
Northern Maximus
Today, 05:53 PM
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,730
Re: Amazon.ca\.com Shipping & Discussions
This thread can be for the people who wish to ask about or broadcast their shipping status on the daily.
lol
Coming soon: Takara G1 Rodimus Major (reissue)
Pascal
