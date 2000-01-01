Today, 09:18 AM #1 optimusb39 Cybertron Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,154 Selling off mps for car fund Recently bought a car to get back on the road only to find it's a total lemon. Gotta get a better car asap, job depends on it.

So luckily for some I have decided to start selling off my mp and 3p mp collection. It hurts but it has to be done. Blood donations only get so much... (I kid)



Here goes:

Mp prowl ko

Mp sideswipe

Mp silverstreak

Mp bluestreak ko

Mp hot rod new

Mp exhaust

Mp skywarp (old mold)

Yes model thrust

Mp Hasbro sunstreaker

Mp staracream (old mold)

Xtransbots shafted

Xtransbots pipes

Xtransbots scourge (minor damage ask for details)

Kfc transistor chrome finish

Kfc wreck far

Kfc dia stack

Dx9 chigurh

Ft Quakewave

Maketoys inferno

Mp frumble set ko

Mp Soundwave Tamara complete

Mmc ravage

Kfc ratbat



...





There's more but I have to look. Shoot me offers. Most of these guys have boxes and asseccories and are in decent shape as I looked after the mp stuff.



Also check my other ad for my massive chug line purge. Thanks

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

