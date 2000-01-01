Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Selling off mps for car fund
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:18 AM   #1
optimusb39
Cybertron
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,154
Selling off mps for car fund
Recently bought a car to get back on the road only to find it's a total lemon. Gotta get a better car asap, job depends on it.
So luckily for some I have decided to start selling off my mp and 3p mp collection. It hurts but it has to be done. Blood donations only get so much... (I kid)

Here goes:
Mp prowl ko
Mp sideswipe
Mp silverstreak
Mp bluestreak ko
Mp hot rod new
Mp exhaust
Mp skywarp (old mold)
Yes model thrust
Mp Hasbro sunstreaker
Mp staracream (old mold)
Xtransbots shafted
Xtransbots pipes
Xtransbots scourge (minor damage ask for details)
Kfc transistor chrome finish
Kfc wreck far
Kfc dia stack
Dx9 chigurh
Ft Quakewave
Maketoys inferno
Mp frumble set ko
Mp Soundwave Tamara complete
Mmc ravage
Kfc ratbat

...


There's more but I have to look. Shoot me offers. Most of these guys have boxes and asseccories and are in decent shape as I looked after the mp stuff.

Also check my other ad for my massive chug line purge. Thanks
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition Seekers
Transformers
Transformers Takara Scourge Ratbat Blitzwing Cyclonus Sweep Darkwing Universe G1
Transformers
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Feral Rex Predaking Set of 5 + parts
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations TFCON exluscive Calidus Asterisk Rodimus Prime
Transformers
Vintage 1992 Transformers Predator Sealed On Card Unused
Transformers
Transformers, Energon Omega Supreme
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.