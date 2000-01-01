|
Selling off mps for car fund
Recently bought a car to get back on the road only to find it's a total lemon. Gotta get a better car asap, job depends on it.
So luckily for some I have decided to start selling off my mp and 3p mp collection. It hurts but it has to be done. Blood donations only get so much... (I kid)
Here goes:
Mp prowl ko
Mp sideswipe
Mp silverstreak
Mp bluestreak ko
Mp hot rod new
Mp exhaust
Mp skywarp (old mold)
Yes model thrust
Mp Hasbro sunstreaker
Mp staracream (old mold)
Xtransbots shafted
Xtransbots pipes
Xtransbots scourge (minor damage ask for details)
Kfc transistor chrome finish
Kfc wreck far
Kfc dia stack
Dx9 chigurh
Ft Quakewave
Maketoys inferno
Mp frumble set ko
Mp Soundwave Tamara complete
Mmc ravage
Kfc ratbat
...
There's more but I have to look. Shoot me offers. Most of these guys have boxes and asseccories and are in decent shape as I looked after the mp stuff.
Also check my other ad for my massive chug line purge. Thanks