Transformers EarthSpark Article On SFX Magazine



As we are getting closer to the premiere of the new Transformers EarthSpark cartoon this November 11th on Paramount +, we have now a very interesting article about the new Transformers cartoon featured in the latest SFX Magazine. The interview with executive producers*Ant Ward and Dale Malinowski give us some interesting trivia about the series and its development. Read on for some highlights: “We have a very big story planned.” Malinowski grins “We’re very excited. Huge adventure, wild action, lots of humour and heart, and it’s not a short story…” The two lifelong fans say they were inspired by adventures



As we are getting closer to the premiere of the new Transformers EarthSpark cartoon this November 11th on Paramount +, we have now a very interesting article about the new Transformers cartoon featured in the latest SFX Magazine. The interview with executive producers*Ant Ward and Dale Malinowski give us some interesting trivia about the series and its development. Read on for some highlights: "We have a very big story planned." Malinowski grins "We're very excited. Huge adventure, wild action, lots of humour and heart, and it's not a short story…" The two lifelong fans say they were inspired by adventures

