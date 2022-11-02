Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers EarthSpark Article On SFX Magazine


As we are getting closer to the premiere of the new Transformers EarthSpark cartoon this November 11th on Paramount +, we have now a very interesting article about the new Transformers cartoon featured in the latest SFX Magazine. The interview with executive producers*Ant Ward and Dale Malinowski give us some interesting trivia about the series and its development. Read on for some highlights: “We have a very big story planned.” Malinowski grins “We’re very excited. Huge adventure, wild action, lots of humour and heart, and it’s not a short story…” The two lifelong fans say they were inspired by adventures &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers EarthSpark Article On SFX Magazine appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
