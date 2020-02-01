Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Enlists GroupM For Media And Advertisements


Ending the current partnership with Omnicom’s OMD, Hasbro has entered a new partnership with GroupM for the global toy giant’s advertisement and media requirements. Weve made the decision to consolidate media buying for Hasbro under a single agency in order to both drive efficiencies and to provide the best tools and resources for our current collective needs across our global business, a Hasbro representative said. After a thorough review of the agency landscape and our current partnerships, moving forward, all of our global markets will be resourced exclusively through GroupM. Hasbro will spend a whopping $225 million annually, for their &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Enlists GroupM For Media And Advertisements appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



