Hasbro Enlists GroupM For Media And Advertisements



Ending the current partnership with Omnicom’s OMD, Hasbro has entered a new partnership with GroupM for the global toy giant’s advertisement and media requirements. Weve made the decision to consolidate media buying for Hasbro under a single agency in order to both drive efficiencies and to provide the best tools and resources for our current collective needs across our global business, a Hasbro representative said. After a thorough review of the agency landscape and our current partnerships, moving forward, all of our global markets will be resourced exclusively through GroupM. Hasbro will spend a whopping $225 million annually, for their



Ending the current partnership with Omnicom's OMD, Hasbro has entered a new partnership with GroupM for the global toy giant's advertisement and media requirements. Weve made the decision to consolidate media buying for Hasbro under a single agency in order to both drive efficiencies and to provide the best tools and resources for our current collective needs across our global business, a Hasbro representative said. After a thorough review of the agency landscape and our current partnerships, moving forward, all of our global markets will be resourced exclusively through GroupM. Hasbro will spend a whopping $225 million annually, for their





