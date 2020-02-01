|
Hasbro And Maxx Group To Produce Licensed Transformers Merchandise
Hasbro has entered
into a multiyear licensing agreement with Maxx Group‘s YuMe line of products for a multi-property deal. YuMe has produced plushie toys, calendars, collectibles, stationery items, and other licensed products based on Hasbro’s Transformers, Power Rangers, NERF, My Little Pony, Monopoly and Mr. Potato Head brands. Hasbro has a variety of intellectual properties that are loved on an international scale, and we look forward to putting premium products across numerous top brands in the hands of children and fans across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, says Michael Kwan, CEO, Maxx Group. The products are currently being » Continue Reading.
