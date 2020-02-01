Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro And Maxx Group To Produce Licensed Transformers Merchandise
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:57 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,132
Hasbro And Maxx Group To Produce Licensed Transformers Merchandise


Hasbro has entered into a multiyear licensing agreement with Maxx Group‘s YuMe line of products for a multi-property deal. YuMe has produced plushie toys, calendars, collectibles, stationery items, and other licensed products based on Hasbro’s Transformers, Power Rangers, NERF, My Little Pony, Monopoly and Mr. Potato Head brands. Hasbro has a variety of intellectual properties that are loved on an international scale, and we look forward to putting premium products across numerous top brands in the hands of children and fans across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, says Michael Kwan, CEO, Maxx Group. The products are currently being &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro And Maxx Group To Produce Licensed Transformers Merchandise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Figure Lot - Transmetals, Beast Wars, And More
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MASTERPIECE SIDESWIPE MP-12 LAMBOR TAKARA-TOMY AUTHENTIC
Transformers
Transformers G1 C-78B Dark Knight Limited Edition Black from JAPAN
Transformers
Takara Transformers Collector's Edition - Cybertron - Deep Cover 92
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 Takara Transformer Ghost (Clear) Hot Rod - C78C RARE
Transformers
Transformers Collectors Edition Reissue: 25 Trailbreaker Convention Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Fans Toys FT-05 Swoop Soar Dinobots NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:21 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.