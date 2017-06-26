|
IDW First Strike Preview And Covers And Interview With Creative Team
Site syfy.com*
has just shared an IDW First Strike Preview And Interview With Creative Team. First Strike is the next multi-crossover event that IDW is preparing after previous Revolution saga which gave form to the new IDW Hasbro Universe. Once Again Transformers, G.I. Joe, Rom, Micronauts, and M.A.S.K will join in an adventure together, and we have the first 2 pages (unlettered) and*retailer incentive covers for First Strike #2 by Jay Fosgitt and Leonardo Manco, and covers for the First Strike one-shots for your viewing pleasure. You can read the full interview here*
. It’s a long but very interesting » Continue Reading.
The post IDW First Strike Preview And Covers And Interview With Creative Team
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.