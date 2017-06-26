|
Transformers: The Last Knight New Figurine Play Set Found At Universal Studios Hollywood
2005 Boards user*LEGOprime has shared for us*Transformers: The Last Knight New Figurine Play Set Found At Universal Studios Hollywood. Among other merchadising like Reveal Your Shield T-shirts and banner, LEGOprime also found a new 4-figure play set that includes Optimus Prime, Megatron, Sqweeks and Bumblebee. The figures come in a nice window box with a big Autobot logo in the back. You can click on the bar ro see the pictures and then share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.
