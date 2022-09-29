Via Weibo user 2017ct
*we have our first look at the gray prototype of the Iron Warrior DLX Scale Transformers Prime Optimus Prime model kit. Third party company Iron Warrior is bringing a new non-transforming action figure of Transformers Prime Optimus Prime. Leaving behind their*IW-05 Pioneer
, now they have changed to a bigger scale with a 29-cm tall action figure which will be sold as a model kit. It will include the die-cast parts, LED lights for the eyes and the Star Saber sword. A promising alternative for any Transformers Prime collector. We still have no concrete information on » Continue Reading.
The post Iron Warrior DLX Scale Transformers Prime Optimus Prime Model Kit Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...