wervenom Metroplex Join Date: May 2010 Location: Woodbridge, On Posts: 4,982

Transformers RiD 2001 Toy Video



https://youtu.be/cslnwYqjpTQ Last year I did a video of the Advent Calendar. Usually I do these things for my son and myself to enjoy and recently started practicing more photography and playing with Photoshop. In my early days of collecting my camera sucked (as did I at taking pics) so I decided to go back and re-shoot some of my collection. So here is my RiD 2001 collection video. Enjoy!

Sales thread

Wanted Items

Feedback thread

My Collection

__________________