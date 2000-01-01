Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:10 PM   #1
Buzzzzzz48
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: British Columbia
Posts: 217
CHUG AND LEGO!!!!!!1
I have tons of items. BUY EM UP!

LEGO MARVEL
Guardians of the Galaxy Milano $70
Guardians of the Galaxy Knowhere Escape $40
Guardians of the Galaxy Nova Corps Ship $15
Wolverines Chopper Showdown $75


LEGO DC
Dynamic Duo Funhouse Escape $60
Catwoman Cycle Chase $10
Batcave $75
Batwing Battle $45
Twoface Chase $65
Arkham Asylum $200
Mr Freeze Aquaman on Ice $20
Tumbler Chase $30
Metropolis Showdown $5
Penguin Face Off $8
Manbat Attack $15
Riddler Chase $30
Joker Steamroller $40
Green Lantern vs Sinestro $20
Gorilla Grodd $40
Black Manta Deep Sea $40
Darkseid Invasion $75
Brainiac Attack $25
Clash of the Heroes $10


LEGO STAR WARS
Rogue one Hover Tank $30
Takodana $60
Tie Fighter $80
Resistance Xwing $90
Millenium Falcon $170
Poes Xwing $90
Tyderium $100
Krennics Shuttle $100
Battle of Endor $120
Jabba's Sail Barge (OLD VERSION) $140
SLave 1 $100
Jabba's Palace with Rancor Pit $250
Mos Eisley Cantina $100


Minifigures:
Iron Man $3
Thor $3
Spiderman $3
Venom $3
Jor el $5
Aayla Secura $20
Obi Wan $5
Cad Bane $10
"Freedom is the right of ME!"

My sales Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=48139
My Feedback: http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...uzzzzzz48.html
