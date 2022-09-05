Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,878

New Jersey Collectors Con Fall Show Update Saturday October 29, 2022



New Jersey Collectors Con Fall Show Update Saturday October 29, 2022! When and Where Is The Next New Jersey Collectors Con? Holiday Inn Cherry Hill ? New Jersey 2175 West Marlton Pike (Rt. 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Saturday October 29, 2022 8-am ? 10am Early Bird 2-Day Pass Extra Tickets for door prizes $20.00 General Admission 10am ? 5:00pm $10.00 The door prize announcements will start at 9AM and conclude at 4:00PM with our last door prize announcement for Saturday Omega Supreme. If you are looking to find vintage, modern era and Transformers, G.I. Joe Classified, Star Wars Black



New Jersey Collectors Con Fall Show Update Saturday October 29, 2022! When and Where Is The Next New Jersey Collectors Con? Holiday Inn Cherry Hill ? New Jersey 2175 West Marlton Pike (Rt. 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Saturday October 29, 2022 8-am ? 10am Early Bird 2-Day Pass Extra Tickets for door prizes $20.00 General Admission 10am ? 5:00pm $10.00 The door prize announcements will start at 9AM and conclude at 4:00PM with our last door prize announcement for Saturday Omega Supreme. If you are looking to find vintage, modern era and Transformers, G.I. Joe Classified, Star Wars Black

