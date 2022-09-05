Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New Jersey Collectors Con Fall Show Update Saturday October 29, 2022


New Jersey Collectors Con Fall Show Update Saturday October 29, 2022! When and Where Is The Next New Jersey Collectors Con? Holiday Inn Cherry Hill ? New Jersey 2175 West Marlton Pike (Rt. 70), Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Saturday October 29, 2022 8-am ? 10am Early Bird 2-Day Pass Extra Tickets for door prizes $20.00 General Admission 10am ? 5:00pm $10.00 The door prize announcements will start at 9AM and conclude at 4:00PM with our last door prize announcement for Saturday Omega Supreme. If you are looking to find vintage, modern era and Transformers, G.I. Joe Classified, Star Wars Black &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Jersey Collectors Con Fall Show Update Saturday October 29, 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



