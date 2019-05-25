Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,761

Hasbro Job Posting: Associate Global Brand Manager, Transformers



Fifty years from now, when you’re looking back at your life, don’t you want to be able to say you had the guts to be the next Associate Global Brand Manager for Transformers? Then roll out: We’re seeking a digital-first-thinking, innovative consumer marketer, and brand developer to help manage and drive our high-profile Transformers franchise. In this critical role, you will support the creation and execution of a cohesive and actionable franchise marketing plan. Partnering with internal and external resources, you will ensure that brand expressions are consistent across the globe and across all platforms, and execute integrated initiatives that



The post







More... Fifty years from now, when you’re looking back at your life, don’t you want to be able to say you had the guts to be the next Associate Global Brand Manager for Transformers? Then roll out: We’re seeking a digital-first-thinking, innovative consumer marketer, and brand developer to help manage and drive our high-profile Transformers franchise. In this critical role, you will support the creation and execution of a cohesive and actionable franchise marketing plan. Partnering with internal and external resources, you will ensure that brand expressions are consistent across the globe and across all platforms, and execute integrated initiatives that » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro Job Posting: Associate Global Brand Manager, Transformers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca