SDCC 2018 Throne of the Primes Optimal Optimus Official Images!



Well that was quick!* After the drip last night, we get a full look at the Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus repaint set for (now confirmed) SDCC 2018!* Boss Monkey takes the color scheme of Optimus Primal in his first form, but applies it all over the Big Bot.* The set is due to be available at Hasbro Toy Shop during SDCC 2018 and Hasbro Toy Shop online afterwards in limited quantities.* Check some details below and stay tuned for pricing and more specs throughout the day! Nexus Prime, Amalgamous Prime, Prima Prime and the Legendary 13th Prime Comic-Con



