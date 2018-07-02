Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,562
SDCC 2018 Throne of the Primes Optimal Optimus Official Images!


Well that was quick!* After the drip last night, we get a full look at the Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus repaint set for (now confirmed) SDCC 2018!* Boss Monkey takes the color scheme of Optimus Primal in his first form, but applies it all over the Big Bot.* The set is due to be available at Hasbro Toy Shop during SDCC 2018 and Hasbro Toy Shop online afterwards in limited quantities.* Check some details below and stay tuned for pricing and more specs throughout the day! Nexus Prime, Amalgamous Prime, Prima Prime and the Legendary 13th Prime Comic-Con &#187; Continue Reading.




The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
