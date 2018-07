Transformers: Studio Series Wave 2 Spotted At US Retail

Attention to all Studio Series collectors in the US! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*SlaveToLogic for reporting in our Ohio Sightings forum *that*Transformers: Studio Series Wave 2*Has Been Spotted At US Retail. Studio Series Wave 2 Jazz and Lockdown were found at*Colerain Meijer in Cincinnati, Ohio.*Each figure was $19.90. Meijer was offering 50% off on the second toy, so you could buy two Deluxes for only $30.* Time to try your luck on the Meijer or other stores near your area. Happy hunting!