S.N.D. Primo X-Mortis Upgrade Kit (Nova Prime) For Battle Core Optimus Prime
S.N.D sure took their time, but it was worth the wait to see our first look at the colored version of their*Primo X-Mortis Upgrade Kit (Nova Prime) For Battle Core Optimus Prime via Weibo user*-????-
and S.N.D Weibo
With this impressive upgrade, you can convert the Combiner Wars Voyager Battle Core Optimus Prime into the evil IDW Nova Prime. We have a lot of extra parts for the robot mode for the limbs, chest, head and more noticeable a big pair of mechanical and articulated wings. To top it all, two detailed swords that can
