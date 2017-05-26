Following the variant covers for*Transformers: Lost Light #6,*Jack Lawrence has posted
his cover (Main Cover) for the title. (W) James Roberts (A/CA) Jack Lawrence You know that sinking feeling you get when you witness the destruction of an entire planet? Rodimus and company are about to feel that. Hardcore. In Shops: Dec 27, 2017 Check out the cover, after the jump.
