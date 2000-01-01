Today, 04:14 PM #1 Darkmatter Insert Funny Here Join Date: Nov 2018 Location: Ontario Posts: 1 Hi, I was directed here from Reddit with some questions since I'm Canadian.



I'll try to organize them but I am mainly just going to paste what I've already typed out. Sorry that it is a bit long but I don't want to shell out the money for what the MP line goes for without these answers.



First,



"Hi, I have a few questions about both the reissues and the MP Collection.





Where do you suggest I go to get MP items at the best price while avoiding KO's?





Preferably a store that's IN Canada or an Ebay supplier in Canada, or as a last resort, a US place/Ebay user that ships to Canada although between the exchange rate and the duty this is not the best option."





Add: I've noticed most stores don't have much selection of genuine MP G1's or they want stupidly huge amounts of money for them. I know they're expensive, but I'm talking stupid expensive. lol



I also was looking for answers for these questions.



"I still don't have answers to whether I could buy a junker Starscream G1 original and use his smaller (not ridiculously long) missiles with the reissue version. Unless there is a version of the reissue that I can get in Canada that doesn't have the long missiles because of the USA's laws. I hear it's an American thing.





2nd, I still haven't gotten any reply about if the current issued Walmart Constructicon Set still has the error where there is no slot to put the chest piece for Devastator. Apparently if you bought the dump truck separately they must have used a different mold and it DID have the needed slot. I don't know if the current release fixes this issue.





3rd, I heard that the first run of the Japanese (with the trailer part) version of Hot Rod/Rodimus Prime had some of it's own issues with either the legs or the feet, I can't remember which. Has that been fixed? Can someone point me to where I should be going to find a Japanese version of Hot Rod so I can get the version with the trailer. (The NA version not having it is probably one of the stupidest things I've seen in a while.)





4th, there was already a Megatron release that took after the grey cartoon look with damage and face attachments from the movie. I often see them for $300+ (ouch) I've seen images of a new chrome finish Megatron that is supposed to be coming out soon. It actually looks really sharp.





A) Is this a genuine MP or a KO?





B) Will it have that orange plug that the US makes them put in some of the figures and if yes, can it be removed without damaging the figure? I'm not sure if Canada has a similar rule or not.





I might as well add the question, where in Canada should I pre-order this, unless it is a KO?





Lastly, here is a link to a Kajiji add as an example. I picked it because the price was lower but he says it is genuine. He admits that he is using stock photos. I was hoping someone who is really knowledgeable about KO's could look at this one and tell me if they had some guess as to if it is genuine, or a KO, and how I can tell the difference?



Here is a more expensive one but it doesn't say if it is a KO or genuine. It does show both the front and back of the box though so I'm not sure if they are stock images or not.





Thanks for any help you can offer. These aren't exactly cheap so the last thing I want is a KO. It would be a lot easier if I lived closer to a major city like Toronto."



That's it, plus a couple changes.





Note: The Toronto comment was because someone pointed out that going to a brick and mortar store would be the safest best but unfortunately I don't live all that close to a major centre. About 1:20h to London Ont. Much further to Toronto. If there is a store in London Ontario that carries the official MP's at non-insane prices I'd love to know about it. By insane I'm thinking of over $250. That doesn't mean that that sweet G1 Movie Megatron isn't worth $300. It's just that I still find it insane. lol



Thanks to anyone who took the time to read that, even if you don't have any advice. I appreciate it!



Here is the main canadian seller of MP products:



As you can see, they have an MP Cordon for close to $200 plus you have to pay taxes and shipping.



You can also buy MPs from Amazon Japan



That Megatron there will not come with an orange plug.



The best thing to do from here on out if you want the cheapest price is to preorder on amazon japan for any MP toy that is not released yet. Like taht you are sure to get the real item (and not a KO) for the cheapest price. Price from a canadian seller will always look ridiculous since they do all the importing for you.

Here is the main canadian seller of MP products:
https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/search?q=masterpiece

As you can see, they have an MP Cordon for close to $200 plus you have to pay taxes and shipping.

You can also buy MPs from Amazon Japan
https://www.amazon.co.jp/s/ref=nb_sb...rs+masterpiece

That Megatron there will not come with an orange plug.

