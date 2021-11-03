Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformer Movie Car Collection For Sale At Curated
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,382
Transformer Movie Car Collection For Sale At Curated


Via a post Curated Official Facebook account we can share for you images and information about an impressive Transformer Movie car collection for sale. Curated, a Miami based Vintage Supercar dealership, has teamed up with Michael Bay himself to offer this great collection of both Autobots and Decepticons from the live-action movies to the fans. The following items are going for sale as a lot or individually: Dark Of The Moon 2010 Chevrolet Camaro Bumblebee The Last Knight 2016 Ford Mustang Barricade Dark Of The Moon 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG “Soundwave” Age Of Extiction 2014 Lamborghini Aventador All of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformer Movie Car Collection For Sale At Curated appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Plasma Energy Blaster for Dragsrip of Stunticons
Transformers
Kre-o Transformers Micro Changer Collection 2 Frostbite Kreon Figure B0208 New
Transformers
Ratchet #8 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Hasbro Tommy Bumblebee 11591 Transformers Bumblebee A15a
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return DECEPTICON OCTONE Action Figure
Transformers
MakeToys MTRM-13 LIGHTNING (Transformers Masterpiece THUNDERCRACKER)
Transformers
Transformers Universe Bumblebee Gold Bumblebee Reveal the Sheild Legends Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:04 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.