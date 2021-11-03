|
Transformer Movie Car Collection For Sale At Curated
Via a post Curated Official Facebook account
we can share for you images and information about an impressive Transformer Movie car collection for sale. Curated, a Miami based Vintage Supercar dealership, has teamed up with Michael Bay himself to offer this great collection of both Autobots and Decepticons from the live-action movies to the fans. The following items are going for sale as a lot or individually: Dark Of The Moon 2010 Chevrolet Camaro Bumblebee The Last Knight 2016 Ford Mustang Barricade Dark Of The Moon 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG “Soundwave” Age Of Extiction 2014 Lamborghini Aventador All of » Continue Reading.
