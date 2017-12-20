Thanks to our friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom
*we have some*Takara Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker Packaging, Collectible Coin And In-Hand Images. MP-39 Sunstreaker will start shipping by the end of December and we have a clear look at the box, and amazing in-hand pictures of the robot mode showing off some great poses and the beautiful licensed Lamborghini Countach LP500S mode which allows you two different configurations: one using the cartoon-accurate propulsion engine and another one without it for a more realistic alt mode. One nice surprise is the return of the collectible coins. Sunstreaker’s coin will come in a package » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Masterpiece MP-39 Sunstreaker Packaging, Collectible Coin And In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...