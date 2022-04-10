Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,109
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur (Toy Deco) In-Hand Images


Once again, Chefatron on YouTube brings us images of a new figure. This time we have images of the upcoming*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur. This figure is a redeco of the Amazon Exclusive Kingdom*Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur*adding extra paint apps to become closer to the original 1995 Beast Wars Terrorsaur toy colors. The result is quite nice, but we notice the figure still needed a bit more of black in some parts of the body. As with other Buzzworthy Bumblebee releases, this will be a Target exclusive item in the US. Check*all the images after the break, as well &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur (Toy Deco) In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 11:36 AM
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,309
Re: Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur (Toy Deco) In-Hand Images
lol probably easier to get than the regular. I have a soft spot for toy deco Terrorsaur.
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
