Once again, Chefatron on YouTube brings us images of a new figure. This time we have images of the upcoming*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Terrorsaur. This figure is a redeco of the Amazon Exclusive Kingdom*Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur
*adding extra paint apps to become closer to the original 1995 Beast Wars Terrorsaur toy colors
. The result is quite nice, but we notice the figure still needed a bit more of black in some parts of the body. As with other Buzzworthy Bumblebee releases, this will be a Target exclusive item in the US. Check*all the images after the break, as well » Continue Reading.
