Via Chefatron on YouTube, we have our first look at the new Transformers Legacy Core Class G2 Megatron. This figure is a straight redeco of Kingdom Core Class Megatron
*now in vibrant green and purple inspired by the Generation 2 Megatron toy from 1993
. The figure even includes a G2 Decepticon insignia. Check*all the images after the break, as well as Chefatron video review, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
