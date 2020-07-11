Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #21 iTunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,947
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #21 iTunes Preview


We serve up a second consecutive iTunes Apple Books three-page preview discovered by TFW2005 member Lucas35, with the Rise of the Decepticons arc expanding into Transformers issue #21. There are certain members of the Rise that if captured by Security Operations, would be bad news for both sides. When a convoy of them are being moved from one secret base to another, the only thing that could set them off track is a massive groundquake… which means the geologic survey team looking into Cybertron’s recent seismic events is about to be outgunned and outmatched. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Billie &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #21 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 ACCESSORY LOT
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Deluxe Class AIR RAID Figure
Transformers
Takara No.13 Hot Rodimus 4904880124442 Transformers Collection G1 Retro Toys
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 ULTRA MAGNUS Trailer and parts
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro 30th Anniversary Generations Voyager Sandstorm
Transformers
HUGE Transformers and Beast Wars Incomplete/For Parts Lot. 15lbs+
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.