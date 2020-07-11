Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,947

IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #21 iTunes Preview



We serve up a second consecutive iTunes Apple Books three-page preview discovered by TFW2005 member Lucas35, with the Rise of the Decepticons arc expanding into Transformers issue #21. There are certain members of the Rise that if captured by Security Operations, would be bad news for both sides. When a convoy of them are being moved from one secret base to another, the only thing that could set them off track is a massive groundquake… which means the geologic survey team looking into Cybertron's recent seismic events is about to be outgunned and outmatched. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Billie





