Walmart To Reveal Exclusive Transformers Items For Walmart Collector Con
Walmart’s official website has been updated
with an advert, announcing exclusive Transformers reveals to coincide with an event titled Walmart Collector Con. The reveals are planned to happen on July 17th at 10am EST. Some of the exclusive brand reveals: Hasbro – Star Wars Hasbro – Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy Hasbro – G.I. Joe Hasbro – Marvel Beast Kingdom – Marvel Funko Pop Monogram International  
