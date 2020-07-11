Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Walmart To Reveal Exclusive Transformers Items For Walmart Collector Con


Walmart’s official website has been updated with an advert, announcing exclusive Transformers reveals to coincide with an event titled Walmart Collector Con. The reveals are planned to happen on July 17th at 10am EST. Some of the exclusive brand reveals: Hasbro – Star Wars Hasbro – Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy Hasbro – G.I. Joe Hasbro – Marvel Beast Kingdom – Marvel Funko Pop Monogram International &#160;

The post Walmart To Reveal Exclusive Transformers Items For Walmart Collector Con appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
