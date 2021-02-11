Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s My Little Pony/Transformers II: Pre-Order Opens March 25th For Stanley Issue #1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,292
IDW?s My Little Pony/Transformers II: Pre-Order Opens March 25th For Stanley Issue #1


Score the WonderCon@Home Exclusive Variant Cover for My Little Pony/Transformers II issue #1 by Evan Stanley on March 25th: While using a modified Spacebridge to bring magic to Cybertron, the Decepticons end up unleashing a more powerful evil from Equestria than they ever couldve imaginedlooks like the only way out of this one is to team up! More ponies, more bots, and more magical mayhem as two worlds collide in the return of this hit crossover event! Exclusive Cover Art by Evan Stanley Limit 2 Per Customer. Limited quantities will be released daily at 10 am PT &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s My Little Pony/Transformers II: Pre-Order Opens March 25th For Stanley Issue #1 WonderCon@Home Exclusive Variant Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise Ratchet
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Wreckers Leadfoot, Topspin, and Roadbuster (w/ upgrade)
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Voyager White Battle Core OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories Left and Right Foot of Menasor of Stunticons
Transformers
Vintage 1985 Four Star KO Transformer
Transformers
1985 TRANSFORMERS WINDSOCK 40"-MINT IN SEALED PACKAGE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.