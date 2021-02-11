|
IDW?s My Little Pony/Transformers II: Pre-Order Opens March 25th For Stanley Issue #1
Score the WonderCon@Home
Exclusive Variant Cover for My Little Pony/Transformers II issue #1 by Evan Stanley on March 25th
: While using a modified Spacebridge to bring magic to Cybertron, the Decepticons end up unleashing a more powerful evil from Equestria than they ever couldve imaginedlooks like the only way out of this one is to team up! More ponies, more bots, and more magical mayhem as two worlds collide in the return of this hit crossover event! Exclusive Cover Art by Evan Stanley Limit 2 Per Customer. Limited quantities will be released daily at 10 am PT » Continue Reading.
