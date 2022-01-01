Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Generations Selects DK-2 Guard (Black Ironhide) Officially Revealed, Pre



The next Transformers Generations Selects figure has been revealed and is up for pre-order around the web today – DK-2 Guard.* Whatwho you say? A black WFC Ironhide repaint based on his original Diaclone deco. The figure is coming in at $24.99 with a release date of April 2022. Read on for full pics and details, hit our sponsors below to pick up your copies! TFSource, Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, The Chosen Prime, Toy Dojo,
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Generations Selects DK-2 Guard (Black Ironhide) Officially Revealed,
Sucks that it's (of course) a straight re-deco, with no attempt at all to fix the feet

BUT
It looks awesome, and I'm getting it
