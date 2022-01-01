Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,764

Transformers Generations Selects DK-2 Guard (Black Ironhide) Officially Revealed





The next Transformers Generations Selects figure has been revealed and is up for pre-order around the web today – DK-2 Guard. A black WFC Ironhide repaint based on his original Diaclone deco. The figure is coming in at $24.99 with a release date of April 2022.

