RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,294

Re: Video of Legacy "Leader" Blitzwing Quote: Sun Swipe Prime Originally Posted by





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HBwoMwqiffI Yeah, another voyager for leader price. They're not even trying anymore to make it seem like it might be worth it with their engineering. Punching eject on this one.



Tr blitzwing has an ugly deco. The Takara legends version is nicer...



Fuck. I might just go back to the t30 one, shoulder gaps and all. Oof. My initial response was that he looked really good, the hands are stupid. The tank mode must be mistransformed. But wow. To have such a shitty jet mode and all those other flaws at what is now... 80? 85 bucks? That's just brutal.Tr blitzwing has an ugly deco. The Takara legends version is nicer...Fuck. I might just go back to the t30 one, shoulder gaps and all.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"