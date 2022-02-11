Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Jada Toys G1 Transformers Die-Cast Nanofigs Multi-Pack Found At US Retail


Via Transformers Addicts Facebook group*we have our first US sighting of the new*Jada Toys G1 Transformers Die-Cast Nanofigs Multi-Pack. We learned about this product back in February,*and we finally have a look at this pack of 18 die-cast G1 figurines, each of 4 cm tall. The pack includes: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Cliffjumper, Sunstreaker, Prowl, Jazz, Arcee, Sideswipe, Ironhide, Wheeljack, Hot Rod, Ultra Magnus, Megatron, Soundwave, Shockwave, Starscream, Thundercracker and Skywarp. It was spotted at a Walmart in*Texarkana, Arkansas and priced $12.00. See the images of this box after the break and then let us know your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jada Toys G1 Transformers Die-Cast Nanofigs Multi-Pack Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



