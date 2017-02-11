Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,978

Hasbro To Attend Kidscreen Summit 2017



Hasbro will participate in this year’s Kidscreen Summit to showcase their media strategies which includes TV and Movie lineups such as Transformers: Robots In Disguise, Transformers: The Last Knight, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and My Little Pony: The Movie. Also, previously unknown and new shows and movies will also be announced along with future seasons of ongoing cartoons. Team of Hasbro delegates attending: Sue McPoland (Director, Global Consumer Insights – Hasbro Global Brand Licensing & Publishing) Jackie Fradin (Sr. Director Global Consumer Insights – Hasbro Inc) Gustavo Gomez (Sales Director LatAm & Iberia – Hasbro Latin America) Nuno



The post







More... Hasbro will participate in this year’s Kidscreen Summit to showcase their media strategies which includes TV and Movie lineups such as Transformers: Robots In Disguise, Transformers: The Last Knight, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and My Little Pony: The Movie. Also, previously unknown and new shows and movies will also be announced along with future seasons of ongoing cartoons. Team of Hasbro delegates attending: Sue McPoland (Director, Global Consumer Insights – Hasbro Global Brand Licensing & Publishing) Jackie Fradin (Sr. Director Global Consumer Insights – Hasbro Inc) Gustavo Gomez (Sales Director LatAm & Iberia – Hasbro Latin America) Nuno » Continue Reading. The post Hasbro To Attend Kidscreen Summit 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________