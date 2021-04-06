Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Dominique Fishback Lands Lead Role in Transformers 7


According to an article in*Deadline,*actress Dominique Fishback is about to land the lead role in Transformers 7. Dominique Fishback*has been involved in TV and movie productions since 2013 to recent productions like Project Power and Judas And The Black Messiah. According to the article,*Dominique is in final negotiations to co-star with Anthony Ramos in the next Transformers movie (directed by Steven Caple Jr and expected by June 24, 2022). We had reported previously that Dominique Fishback and*Kiandra KiKi Layne were considered for this role. There’s also a bit of interesting information about the movie from the article: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dominique Fishback Lands Lead Role in Transformers 7 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



