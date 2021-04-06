According to an article in*Deadline
,*actress Dominique Fishback is about to land the lead role in Transformers 7. Dominique Fishback*has been involved in TV and movie productions since 2013 to recent productions like Project Power and Judas And The Black Messiah. According to the article
,*Dominique is in final negotiations to co-star with Anthony Ramos in the next Transformers movie (directed by Steven Caple Jr and expected by June 24, 2022). We had reported previously that Dominique Fishback and*Kiandra KiKi Layne were considered for this role
. There’s also a bit of interesting information about the movie from the article: » Continue Reading.
The post Dominique Fishback Lands Lead Role in Transformers 7
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca