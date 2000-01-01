Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page What would you want to see in an improved MP10 mold?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:35 AM   #1
Medic
Generation 2
Medic's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 115
What would you want to see in an improved MP10 mold?
improve the hands, maybe animated style
more face/head options
Medic is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:57 AM   #2
joshimus
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 3,993
Re: What would you want to see in an improved MP10 mold?
Not really anything. Maybe a upscaled version where you can fit a 3-3/4 marvel legends figure inside the cab.
joshimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Wing Saber Hasbro complete
Transformers
IRONHIDE G1 MINT IN BOX NO FLAP CREASE STICKERS UNAPPLIED 100% COMPLETE RUB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.