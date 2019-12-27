steamwhistle Alternator Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Niagara, Ontario Posts: 906

Which G1 Reissue Starscream? I will be opening a G1 Reissue Starscream for display.



My display is working towards MPs and their G1 counterparts in close proximity.



What are the differences between the 2002 Commemorative Reissue and the recent 2017 Walmart Reissue?



Does one make for a better display than the other?



Is there a significant difference in value between the two?



Which should I open?



If it is relevant, note that I also have the (2002) commemorative Skywarp and Thundercracker which will be opened... or will be up for debate if they are also re-issued before I open them.

