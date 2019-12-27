Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: Which G1 Starscream reissue should I open?
(2002) Commemorative reissue 1 20.00%
(2017) recent Walmart reissue 4 80.00%
Voters: 5. You may not vote on this poll

Old Today, 05:40 PM   #1
steamwhistle
Alternator
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 906
Which G1 Reissue Starscream?
I will be opening a G1 Reissue Starscream for display.

My display is working towards MPs and their G1 counterparts in close proximity.

What are the differences between the 2002 Commemorative Reissue and the recent 2017 Walmart Reissue?

Does one make for a better display than the other?

Is there a significant difference in value between the two?

Which should I open?

If it is relevant, note that I also have the (2002) commemorative Skywarp and Thundercracker which will be opened... or will be up for debate if they are also re-issued before I open them.
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20191227_1621581~2.jpg Views: 12 Size: 103.9 KB ID: 45541  
steamwhistle is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:44 PM   #2
bishop
Generation 2
bishop's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Montreal
Posts: 165
Re: Which G1 Reissue Starscream?
You should open the 2002 version. The other is really close to the original, and I find the packaging is nicer.
bishop is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:35 PM   #3
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,876
Re: Which G1 Reissue Starscream?
I believe that they all come with the long missiles so not much difference? I would go all commemorative for uniformity.

On a side note, I did the same thing with my display (g1 plus mp) if you want to have an idea what it ends up looking like.
predahank is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:45 PM   #4
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,835
Re: Which G1 Reissue Starscream?
The new 1 comes with megatron gun mode so starscream can hold it
Other wise not different at all.
alternatorfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:47 PM   #5
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,835
Re: Which G1 Reissue Starscream?
They are reissuing skywarp and thundercracker but no need to buy if you already have a set.
To each their own.
alternatorfan is online now   Reply With Quote
