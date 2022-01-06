BeeTrain Machine War Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Montreal Posts: 249

Re: Rumor : Hasbro Will Not Attend NYTF 2022 Not surprising. National Retail Federation Big Show 2022 is at the Javits next week and many of the largest exhibitors are also pulling out. There's concern over large gatherings / trade shows since AnimeCon in late November at the Javits is regarded as one of the initial major spreading events for Omicron. Large companies don't want their brands associated with such an event nor do they want to subject their employees and suppliers to any potential risks.



Expect other exhibitors to follow Hasbro's lead, if the rumor is true.



Update: Just read an article on this. Walmart, Target, Amazon, Jazwares and MGA Entertainment have all pulled out too. Last edited by BeeTrain; Today at 11:05 PM .