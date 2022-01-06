Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:41 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Rumor : Hasbro Will Not Attend NYTF 2022


A new rumor is floating around via the NY Post which has Hasbro pulling out of New York Toy Fair next month due to ongoing pandemic concerns.* This would have been their return to the main exhibit hall in the Javits Center for the first time in over 10 years.* Hasbro has yet to make a statement to confirm this, so things may change.* Until then, prepare for another round of virtual reveals in place of our normal February surprises. &#160;

Today, 11:01 PM   #2
BeeTrain
Re: Rumor : Hasbro Will Not Attend NYTF 2022
Not surprising. National Retail Federation Big Show 2022 is at the Javits next week and many of the largest exhibitors are also pulling out. There's concern over large gatherings / trade shows since AnimeCon in late November at the Javits is regarded as one of the initial major spreading events for Omicron. Large companies don't want their brands associated with such an event nor do they want to subject their employees and suppliers to any potential risks.

Expect other exhibitors to follow Hasbro's lead, if the rumor is true.

Update: Just read an article on this. Walmart, Target, Amazon, Jazwares and MGA Entertainment have all pulled out too.
