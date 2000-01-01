Badgertron Robot Master Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Vancouver, B.C. Posts: 775

Mailing Accessories? Hey all,



Just wondering what everyone's experience is in selling & mailing accessories online? I'm about to sell a few on ebay and I'd like to mail them safely/not too expensively, in a way that they get to the buyer without breaking the bank.



Unless it's an envelope, ebay seems to think that the minimum cost for sending anything is around $10, and I've seen tiny bubble mailers at Canada Post. Is this what everyone uses? Most if the items I'll be selling range from a few mm to up to a cm in height.



Thanks for your input!

