Mailing Accessories?
Hey all,
Just wondering what everyone's experience is in selling & mailing accessories online? I'm about to sell a few on ebay and I'd like to mail them safely/not too expensively, in a way that they get to the buyer without breaking the bank.
Unless it's an envelope, ebay seems to think that the minimum cost for sending anything is around $10, and I've seen tiny bubble mailers at Canada Post. Is this what everyone uses? Most if the items I'll be selling range from a few mm to up to a cm in height.
Thanks for your input!