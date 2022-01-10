Several eBay listings
are giving us a closer look at the upcoming (?) Transformers Micro Machines. Vehicles including Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Ratchet, Jazz, Arcee sisters, Sideswipe, Starscream, Megatron, Jetfire, Starscream (tattooed), Brawl, and Blackout are featured. In addition to the above, we have learned that variants such as ROTF Sideswipe (red), ROTF Sideswipe (red with G1 decals), and Megatron (battle-damaged) are also included in the lineup. You can check out the images, after the jump. If*it doesn’t say*Micro Machines,*it’s not*the*real thing!
The post A Closer Look At Transformers Micro Machines
